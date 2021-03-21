Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

In the run up to the Assembly Elections, Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram writes in emphatic defence of coalition governments.



In his column for The Indian Express, Chidambaram points out that coalition governments enable greater political inclusion for communities that would otherwise be left out. He casts a retrospective glance on the history of prominent political organisations and explains how initially they were founded on the basis of “an idea or an ideology”, but often did not go on to provide enough room to Muslims or Dalits. Some outrightly shunned the minority communities, while others resorted to mere tokenism.

Thus, Chidambaram argues that the birth of coalition governments was a consequence of Muslims, Dalits and other excluded sections realising that they ought to form separate parties to defend and advance their interest. And, as per, P Chidambaram, it helped.

He goes on to remind the reader that Vajpayee’s and Manmohan Singh’s governments were coalitions and therefore, it is best not to damn electoral alliances.