Govt Imposes Stock Holding Limit on Onion Traders to Check Prices

Concerned over the rising prices of onions, the Centre on Wednesday, 21 October, relaxed the norms for import of onions while deciding to release the crop from the buffer stock in a calibrated manner, reported IANS.

The government, according to IANS, has built a buffer stock of onions from the Rabi season this year. In order to moderate prices, onion from the buffer stock is being released in a calibrated manner from the second half of September to the major mandis and retail suppliers such as Safal, Kendriya Bhandar and NCCF; and to the state governments, the Centre added that more will be done in the coming days.

IANS further reported that to facilitate the import of onions, the government has relaxed the conditions for fumigation and additional declaration on Phytosanitary Certificate under the Plant Quarantine Order, 2003, for import up to 15 December 2020.