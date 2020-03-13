SP Leader Uses Banner to Rebut UP Govt’s Name & Shame Hoardings
A day after the Supreme Court's strong statements on the hoardings put by Uttar Pradesh government naming and shaming those accused of violence during anti-CAA protests, a Samajwadi Party leader, IP Singh put up a banner against former BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar and Chinmayanand, stating "these are the culprits of the daughters of the state, beware of them".
These posters, however, were later removed by the UP police.
Singh posted a tweet saying "When the protesters have no privacy and the Yogi government does not remove the hoardings despite instructions from the high court and the Supreme Court, then here we go! At the Lohia junction, I too have put up a poster of some criminals named by the courts in public interest. Daughters beware."
Former BJP MLA, Kuldeep Sengar was convicted of rape of a teenager in Unnao. Chinmayanand, another ex-BJP leader, was arrested last year after a student accused him of sexually harassing her for over a year.
Meanwhile, the SC on Thursday, came heavily on UP government's action of putting up the hoarding naming and shaming accused in anti-CAA protests and said “As of now, there is no law that can back your (UP government) actions.”
The vacation bench of Justices UU Lalit and Aniruddha Bose, however, referred it to CJI SA Bobde to list before a larger bench. In view of the urgency of the case, they also asked that it be listed as early as possible next week.
The apex court has not stayed the Allahabad HC’s order of 9 March, which directed the Lucknow DM and police to take down the banners (and prohibited them from putting up such hoardings elsewhere in the state as well).
(With inputs from ANI)
