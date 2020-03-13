SP Leader Uses Banner to Rebut UP Govt’s Name & Shame Hoardings

A day after the Supreme Court's strong statements on the hoardings put by Uttar Pradesh government naming and shaming those accused of violence during anti-CAA protests, a Samajwadi Party leader, IP Singh put up a banner against former BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar and Chinmayanand, stating "these are the culprits of the daughters of the state, beware of them".

These posters, however, were later removed by the UP police.