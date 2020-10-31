How Sonu Sood Gave This Village the Gift of Connectivity

Until some time back, children of Dapana village in Haryana’s Morni had to climb trees so they could get mobile signal for their online classes.

When actor Sonu Sood learnt of this from a video doing the rounds on social media, he decided to do something about it. He discussed the issue with his friend Karan Gilhotra, who then traveled to the village to see what could be done to help the students.

With help from Airtel, the duo got a mobile tower installed in the village. Today, children of the village are able to study online without any interruptions.

