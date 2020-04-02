Sonia’s Criticism of Govt ‘Unfortunate, Unnecessary Politics’: BJP

Following her criticism of the Union government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic situation, BJP leaders hit back at Sonia Gandhi, terming her remarks as "unfortunate" and an unnecessary politicisation of the crisis.

BJP Chief JP Nadda called Gandhi's remarks on the lockdown 'insensitive,' saying this is not time for politics but to serve the country unitedly, and also defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that Modi is taking everyone along in his handling of the situation, and his measures, including the nationwide lockdown, have "received" praise from the world, PTI reported.

"We all have to work in one direction and take on the pandemic unitedly. There will be time for politics after we defeat the coronavirus," he told reporters.