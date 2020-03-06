Ensure Effective Measures for Coronavirus: Sonia to Congress CMs
Congress President Sonia Gandhi has written to the chief ministers of all party-ruled states, instructing them to put in place effective response to deal with the spread of novel coronavirus and urging them to lend all possible support to public healthcare responders.
As of now, 31 confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been detected so far in India.
"Increased disease surveillance, and strengthening the testing facilities could help early detection and containment," she said.
The Congress leader pointed out that the World Health Organization had warned of severe shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), especially for frontline health workers, and had estimated that manufacturers must increase production by 40 per cent to meet requirements.
“It is equally important to strengthen the intensive care facilities to meet any potential contingency,” she said.
Gandhi said protocols for contact identification must be put in place by the states and quarantine facilities must be set up urgently. She asked the states to consider awareness campaigns, helplines, advisories to avoid public gatherings in view of the deadly disease.
A total of 29,607 people are under observation of Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network for novel coronavirus as on March 5, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.
He also said 654 people were brought from Wuhan in China on February 1 and 2, and kept in quarantine at Army Camp in Haryana's Manesar and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Camp at Chhawla in Delhi for 14 days.
