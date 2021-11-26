'Solution to Pain of Partition Lies in Undoing It': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

“If we want to become a strong nation and contribute in the world’s welfare, the Hindu society will have to become capable,” said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat at a book launch event on Thursday, 25 November, reported The Indian Express.

“The only solution to the pain of Partition lies in undoing it,” said Bhagwat at a book launch of Vibhajan Kalin Bharat ke Sakshi (The Witnesses of Partition-Era India),written by Krishnanand Sagar.

The event, according to The Indian Express, was chaired by Shambhu Nath Srivastav, a retired judge of Allahabad High Court. According to a RSS statement, Bhagwat spoke about the 'genocide' of Hindus till date.