Deepika Stood With Those Celebrating Jawans’ Deaths: Smriti Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday, 10 January, criticised leading Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone for expressing solidarity with the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), saying that she stood with the people who “celebrate when CRPF jawans die.”

She also accused Deepika of supporting those who “divided India.”

The Textiles and Women & Child Development Minister said that she wanted to know Padukone’s political affiliations.