'Missing' posters in black and white with Union Minister Smriti Irani's face cropped up in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. The poster seeks to know the MP's whereabouts, according to a tweet put out by the All India Mahila Congress.The posters also claim that the MP had only made her presence felt in her constituency "for a few hours on two days in two years.""Will you only come to Amethi to become its pallbearer?" the poster read. It also said that they had seen her "play antakshari on Twitter", and the people of Amethi want her "to address their needs and difficulties."'How Many Times Did Sonia Gandhi Visit Her Constituency?' Irani Hits Back at CongressSmriti Irani hit back at the Congress with a series of tweets. She said that she didn't know that "they were so much in love with her" but "would give them an account of what she's done."Smriti said, "I have an account of 8 months 10 times 14 days… but tell me how many times did Sonia ji go to her constituency during this period?"She then went on to list a number of things that were done for her constituency. She said, "Through continuous contact and coordination with the collector, the people of Amethi, Sultanpur, Rae Bareli have got the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana."She added, "So far, 22,150 citizens have returned to Amethi district by bus and 8,322 by train, that too after the whole legal process. I can tell the names of each family, every person... would Sonia ji want to give the same account for Rae Bareli?"The MP said that the reason that she refrained from visiting the town was that she wanted to abide by the lockdown rules. She said in her tweet, "The coronavirus in Amethi came for the first time when your leaders broke the rules of lockdown. Now you want me to break the law and encourage people to get out of the house so that you can play Twitter Twitter. You may not love Amethi, but I do. Stop messing with people's lives."