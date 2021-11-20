What's Next for Farmers' Protest? Key SKA Meet on Future Course of Action Today

At the Singhu protest site close to the Delhi-Haryana border, protesting farmers will organise a meeting under the leadership of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), one day after Prime Minister announced the repeal of the three controversial farm laws that catalysed demonstrations lasting more than a year, NDTV reported on 20 November.

The SKM, the farmers organisation that is leading the protests, will convene a meeting on 20 November to map out the farmers' future plan of action.