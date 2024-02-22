'Why Are Our Identities Being Reduced to Turbans?': Sikhs Amid 'Khalistani' Row

Ahluwalia's sentiment is shared by a huge number of Sikhs in the city who staged a protest on Wednesday, 21 February, in front of the BJP headquarters at Muralidhar Sen Lane in central Kolkata, expressing solidarity with Jaspreet Singh, the IPS officer who had alleged that BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari called him a 'Khalistani' when the latter was stopped from going to trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

Adhikari, the leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, on his part, challenged the ADG (South Bengal) of West Bengal Police, Supratim Sarkar, to prove his allegations within 24 hours, threatening to initiate legal proceedings if he is unable to prove his charges.

The Quint has reached out to BJP officials for comment. This story will be updated as and when we receive a response.