AIIMS Panel Won’t Shift ‘Recovering’ Shripad Naik to Delhi

Union Minister Shripad Naik was injured and his wife, Vijaya Naik, died on Monday, 11 January, after the car they were travelling in met with an accident in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. A day later, Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh visited him in the hospital in Goa.

According to ANI, they were on their way to a temple in Gokarna from Yellapur, in Karnataka, when the incident took place.

The personal assistant of the minister also died in the accident, Uttara Kannada SP Shivprakash Devaraju said.