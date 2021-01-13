AIIMS Panel Won’t Shift ‘Recovering’ Shripad Naik to Delhi
Goa CM Pramod Sawant has informed that Naik is conscious.
Doctors from AIIMS on Wednesday, 13 January, ruled out the possibility of shifting Union Minister Shripad Naik, who was injured in an accident on Monday, to Delhi, reported NDTV.
According to NDTV, Dr Rajeshwari, Head of Department, Anesthesiology, said:
“We are very satisfied with his (Naik’s) breathing, blood pressure and other health parameters. We have seen him and given advice on how to take him off the ventilator tomorrow.”
Previously on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said: "Union Minister Shripad Naik, who is currently undergoing treatment at ICU of Goa Medical College after being injured in an accident, might be taken to Delhi for treatment if needed.”
‘Shripad Naik Is Recovering, Conscious’: Goa CM
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Wednesday, according to PTI said:
"The AIIMS team is happy with the line of treatment. Naik is recovering, there is no need to shift him to Delhi.”
Further, the Goa CM informed that Naik was conscious.
“He spoke to me in the morning. We are giving him the best treatment at the GMCH.”Pramod Sawant, according to PTI
The Tragic Accident
Union Minister Shripad Naik was injured and his wife, Vijaya Naik, died on Monday, 11 January, after the car they were travelling in met with an accident in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka. A day later, Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh visited him in the hospital in Goa.
According to ANI, they were on their way to a temple in Gokarna from Yellapur, in Karnataka, when the incident took place.
The personal assistant of the minister also died in the accident, Uttara Kannada SP Shivprakash Devaraju said.
