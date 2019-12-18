Shocking Display of Police Brutality: Fact-Finding Report on AMU

According to the report, at around 7:30 pm on 15 December, students in AMU started moving along the University road to the main gate called Bab-e-Syed for a planned protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. The report claims that local police and RAF deployed at University circle started abusing students and tried to provoke them.

Around 8 pm, the police and RAF started firing tear gas shells, rubber bullets, stun grenades, and pellets into the crowd inside the gate, which led to students hiding in buildings, says the report.

After this, the armed forces forcefully entered the AMU gate and it was here that tear gas was reportedly fired towards the boys hostel, according to the report. The report says that the police used "deceptive shelling”, to mean that the shells would blow up when students picked them up. One student blew up his hand in process and had to have his hand amputated, the report noted, as has been reported since.

Police and RAF also vandalised bikes belonging to students parked in the hostel.