SHO, UP Police Personnel Booked After Gangster's Daughter 'Thrashed to Death'

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday, 2 May, named some of their own personnel, including a Station House Officer (SHO), in a case involving the death of a 24-year-old woman in UP's Chandauli district.

The deceased, Nisha Yadav, is the daughter of a man named Kanhaiya Yadav who is an accused in a number of criminal cases, including rioting.

Addressing a press conference, Chandauli Superintendent of Police Ankur Aggarwal indicated that SHO Saiyadraja Police Station, Uday Pratap Singh, constable Sanjay Singh, four unknown female constables, and other unnamed police personnel have been booked under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 452 (house-trespass) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The SHO had earlier been suspended in the matter.