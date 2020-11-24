Shiv Sena Reminds BJP of Its ‘Three Day Govt’ Formed Last Year

Taking a dig at the BJP, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday, 24 November, said that the day marks the death anniversary of a “three-day government.” as reported by Hindustan Times.

On 23 November last year, Devendra Fadnavis took an early morning oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra. The government that lasted only 80 hours was formed with the support of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, who also took oath as the deputy chief minister.