Aaditya Thackeray Likely to Be Inducted into Maharashtra Cabinet

More than a month after taking oath as the Maharashtra chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray is all set to expand his council of ministers on Monday, 30 December.

Thirty-six Cabinet ministers are likely to take oath, with 13 each from the Shiv Sena and the NCP, and 10 from the Congress, according to reports.

Shiv Sena scion Aaditya Thackeray is also likely to take oath as a state minister, ANI sources said.

NCP President Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar could bounce back as the deputy chief minister.