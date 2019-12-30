Aaditya Thackeray Likely to Be Inducted into Maharashtra Cabinet

More than a month after taking oath as the Maharashtra chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray is all set to expand his council of ministers on Monday, 30 December.
Thirty-six Cabinet ministers are likely to take oath, with 13 each from the Shiv Sena and the NCP, and 10 from the Congress, according to reports.
Shiv Sena scion Aaditya Thackeray is also likely to take oath as a state minister, ANI sources said.
NCP President Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar could bounce back as the deputy chief minister.
Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray Likely to Take Oath
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray is likely to take oath as minister during Maharashtra Cabinet expansion on Monday, 30 December, ANI sources said.
10 Congress MLAs to Take Oath as Ministers
Ten Congress MLAs, including former chief minister Ashok Chavan, will join the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra council of ministers during its expansion on Monday, party sources said, according to PTI.
The swearing-in will take place at 1 pm in the Vidhan Bhavan (state legislature) premises where a total of 36 ministers are likely to take oath.
From the Congress' side, Ashok Chavan, KC Padvi, Vijay Wadettiwar, Amit Deshmukh, Sunil Kedar, Yashomati Thakur, Varsha Gaikwad, Aslam Sheikh, Satej Patil and Vishvajeet Kadam will take oath as ministers.
