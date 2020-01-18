Shirdi Sai Baba Temple to Close Indefinitely Amid Birthplace Row

The administration of the Shirdi Sai Baba temple have reportedly said that the temple will close indefinitely starting Sunday, 19 January, amid rising tensions over the birthplace of the 19th century saint.

Residents of 25 villages have reportedly called for a shutdown over the allocation of Rs 100 crore to another town, believed to be Sai baba’s birthplace.

The announcement came one day after BJP MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil said the people of Shirdi might launch a "legal fight" over the issue to protest Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's announcement of a grant of Rs 100 crore for development of Pathri in Parbhani district, believed to be Sai baba's birthplace by a section of devotees.

“Why has the issue of Sai baba's birthplace come to the fore suddenly after the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government replaced the BJP-led regime in the state? No political leader can determine what was Sai baba's birthplace," he had said on Friday.