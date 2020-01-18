Shirdi Sai Baba Temple to Close Indefinitely Amid Birthplace Row
The administration of the Shirdi Sai Baba temple have reportedly said that the temple will close indefinitely starting Sunday, 19 January, amid rising tensions over the birthplace of the 19th century saint.
Residents of 25 villages have reportedly called for a shutdown over the allocation of Rs 100 crore to another town, believed to be Sai baba’s birthplace.
The announcement came one day after BJP MP Sujay Vikhe-Patil said the people of Shirdi might launch a "legal fight" over the issue to protest Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's announcement of a grant of Rs 100 crore for development of Pathri in Parbhani district, believed to be Sai baba's birthplace by a section of devotees.
“Why has the issue of Sai baba's birthplace come to the fore suddenly after the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government replaced the BJP-led regime in the state? No political leader can determine what was Sai baba's birthplace," he had said on Friday.
Karmabhoomi Vs Janmabhoomi
NCP leader Durrani Abdullah Khan claimed on Thursday that there was enough evidence to prove that Sai baba was born at Pathri.
"While Shirdi is Saibaba's 'karmabhoomi' (place of work) Pathri is 'janmabhoomi' (birthplace) and both places have their own importance," he said.
Adding that this was the reason why Pathri deserved funds for development, Khan had also claimed that the people of Shirdi had no issues with the fund allocation, but were against Pathri gaining recognition that could rival Shirdi.
Shirdi, located in Ahmednagar district where Sai baba, a 19th century spiritual leader, lived, attracts lakhs of devotees every year.
The controversy began after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's announcement of a grant of Rs 100 crore for development of Pathri located in Parbhani district.
“Even the residents of Pathri had never raised this issue in the past,” Patil claimed, adding that Sai baba never spoke about his birthplace. "We think `karmabhoomi' is more important than ‘janmabhoomi’," he added.
State PWD minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan defended the government's decision to provide funds to Pathri. Chief Minister Thackeray took a positive decision to develop the Sai Janmasthan temple in Pathri to provide facilities to devotees who visit the place, he said."It will be improper to deprive them of facilities due to the controversy over the birthplace," he had tweeted in Marathi.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times and PTI)
