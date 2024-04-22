Shillong Teer Result for 22 April 2024: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Winners Today

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery game that is played exclusively in Meghalaya. The Shillong Teer result for today, Monday, 22 April 2024, will be declared soon on the official website - meghalayateer.com. Participants of the Teer lottery draw today must stay alert between 4 pm and 5 pm to download the Rounds 1 and 2 results. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) holds lottery draws from Monday to Saturday for interested people in the state.
The Shillong Teer result for today, Monday, 22 April, will be available in PDF formats on the website - meghalayateer.com. You can download the lottery sambad PDFs when the links are activated by KHASA. Lucky winners can claim their prizes from the association after downloading the results. One should follow the rules of the Teer lottery game properly.
The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association holds other Teer games like Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer. The result timings are fixed by the association and interested people should go through them.
Shillong Teer Result for 22 April 2024: Details
The Shillong Teer lottery game rules are very simple. The game comprises two rounds and each lasts two minutes. Players are given fifty arrows at the beginning of the game.
In the first round, players can shoot thirty arrows and in the second, they can shoot twenty arrows. The player who can aim correctly the maximum number of times is announced as the winner.
The Teer tickets are up for sale at 5000 ticket booking counters across the state from 10 am. The prices usually vary between Rs 1 to Rs 50. You must buy the tickets from the designated counters only.
Nobody will be allowed to play the lottery game without buying the tickets. Make sure to buy the tickets soon or wait for the next day.
Shillong Teer Result for 22 April 2024: How To Download
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the Shillong Teer Result for Monday, 22 April 2024:
Browse through the site - meghalayateer.com.
Click on the option "Shillong Teer Result for 22 April 2024" on the homepage.
The Shillong Teer result for both rounds will appear on a new page.
Download the results for today.
Winning Numbers for 22 April 2024
JUWAI TEER RESULT
First Round Winner: 46
Second Round Winner:
SHILLONG MORNING TEER
First Round Winner: 43
Second Round Winner: 47
JUWAI MORNING TEER
First Round Winner: 37
Second Round Winner: 91
SHILLONG TEER RESULT
First Round Winner: 4:12 pm
Second Round Winner: 4:50 pm
KHANAPARA TEER RESULT
First Round Winner: 4:10 pm
Second Round Winner: 4:45 pm
JOWAI LADRYMBAI RESULT
Jowai Round Winner: 4:35 pm
Ladrymbai Round Winner: 4:40 pm
JOWAI NIGHT TEER RESULT
First Round Winner: 7:30 pm
Second Round Winner: 8:30 pm
SHILLONG NIGHT TEER RESULT
First Round Winner: 8:15 pm
Second Round Winner: 9 pm
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)