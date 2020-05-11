Former JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who has been booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has challenged the trial court’s 25 April order which granted the Delhi Police more time to complete the investigation under the case.The plea was mentioned before the high court on 11 May and is likely to be heard on 14 May, PTI reported.Delhi Police Adds UAPA Against JNU’s Sharjeel Imam for Dec SpeechHe has also asked the court for default bail in the matter on the grounds that the investigation was not concluded within the time period of 90 days.The high court had recently dismissed the plea. Imam was arrested on 28 January in the case, nvestigating into the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which turned violent after clashes with the police in Delhi. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.