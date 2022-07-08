Share of Women in Police Force is 10.5% Despite Overall Growth: Report

The report, on caste representation, noted that all states and UTs, except Karnataka, fall short on their targets of recruiting from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Other Backward Class communities.

“Governments at the Union, state, and Union territory (UT) levels have accepted diversity in their police forces, both by policy and mandate. Among the 24 states and UTs that have reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs, only Karnataka has met its statutory reserved quotas in 2020. Among the 17 states and UTs that have mandated 33 percent of their police force to comprise women, none has achieved their target,” chief editor of the IJR, Maja Daruwala, stated in the report.

The report also said the share of SCs has marginally increased from 12.6 percent in 2010, to 15.2 percent in 2020 and STs has gone up from to 11.7 percent from 10.6 percent in the same time period.

Meanwhile, the other backward classes have registered a stronger representation from 20.8 percent in 2010, to 28.8 percent in 2020.