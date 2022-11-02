SEWA Founder & Gandhian Activist Ela Bhatt Passes Away at 89

Ela Bhatt, lawyer and Gandhian activist who found the Self-Employed Women's Association of India (SEWA) in 1972, passed away at the Ahmedabad Hospital at the age of 89 on Wednesday, 2 November.

Bhatt had been the recipient of several awards for her work to empower impoverished women in Gujarat, including the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Community Leadership (1977), the Padma Shri (1985), and the Padma Bhushan (1986).