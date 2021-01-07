Poonawalla & Ella’s Contrasting Stories Converge on COVID Vaccine

SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA

The SII counts as the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by number of doses produced and sold globally (more than 1.5 billion doses) which includes the Polio vaccine as well as those for Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, Hib, BCG, r-Hepatitis B, Measles, Mumps and Rubella.

According to the company, “It is estimated that about 65 percent of the children in the world receive at least one vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute.”

Vaccines manufactured by the SII are accredited by the World Health Organization (WHO), Geneva, and are being used in around 170 countries across the globe in their national immunisation programmes, saving millions of lives throughout the world.

BHARAT BIOTECH

Bharat Biotech started operations in 1996 – the year Dr Krishna M Ella and his wife Suchitra Ella returned from the US to set up a company dedicated to creating innovative vaccines and bio-therapeutics.

“Dr Ella was returning from a research and teaching stint in the US and he wanted the new company to be an intellectual capital powerhouse. In the years that followed, he assembled a team of bright scientists and led the creation of path-breaking vaccines,” the company site says.