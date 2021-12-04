Veteran Journalist Vinod Dua Passes Away at 67

Senior journalist Vinod Dua, who was hospitalised earlier this year with COVID-19, passed away on Sunday, 4 December, after battling for his life in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Apollo Hospital. He was 67.

Dua was a pioneer in broadcast Hindi journalism, and had worked in Doordarshan, NDTV, and The Wire.

"Our irreverent fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalists excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power," his daughter and actor-comic Mallika Dua had wrote on social media.

Earlier, she had announced that her father was "beyond critical" and admitted to the ICU.