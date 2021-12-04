Veteran Journalist Vinod Dua Passes Away at 67
His daughter and actor-comic Mallika Dua had announced on social media that her father was "beyond critical".
Senior journalist Vinod Dua, who was hospitalised earlier this year with COVID-19, passed away on Sunday, 4 December, after battling for his life in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Apollo Hospital. He was 67.
Dua was a pioneer in broadcast Hindi journalism, and had worked in Doordarshan, NDTV, and The Wire.
"Our irreverent fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalists excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power," his daughter and actor-comic Mallika Dua had wrote on social media.
Earlier, she had announced that her father was "beyond critical" and admitted to the ICU.
"My Papaji is beyond critical in the ICU. His health had been deteriorating rapidly since April. He also is unable to come to terms with losing the light of his life. He has lived an extraordinary life and given us the same. He deserves no pain. He is immensely loved and revered and I request you all to pray that he experiences as little pain as possible," Mallika Dua wrote on Instagram.
The veteran journalist had been admitted to Gurugram's Medanta hospital, along with his wife, with COVID-19, during the second wave in India. While he recovered, his wife, radiologist Padmavati Dua, popularly known as Chinna Dua, passed away on 11 June, after a long battle against COVID-19.
Since his hospitalisation with COVID-19, Vinod Dua's health had suffered and the senior journalist had been in and out of hospitals.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.