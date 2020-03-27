Residents of Delhi’s Old Age Homes Hit Hard By Self-Isolation

At Sai Kripa Old Age Home, situated in south-west Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area, visitors have been turned away at the gate for nearly a week now. The home has been enforcing the rules of social distancing that are expected to curb the spread of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus disease. The infection has been found to be the deadliest for senior citizens, causing 10 times the average number of deaths among those above 80.

Kripa Nath, a 75-year-old resident at Sai Kripa Home, had to make do with a video chat with his son-in-law who had come to visit him recently. “He had come from Mumbai to meet him but he is a frequent flyer so we didn’t let them meet--we asked him to wait in the lawn and organised a video call instead,” said Gyandeep Singh, the founder of the home run by a private trust.