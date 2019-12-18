Section 144 in Bengaluru, Other Parts of Karnataka From 19 Dec

"Section 144 will be imposed for the next three days. Starting 6 am on Thursday till midnight on 21 December," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told The News Minute.

The orders come ahead of fresh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which were set to be held on Thursday, 19 December.

"It is just a precautionary measure as we did not want violence," Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told TNM.