Scrap Central Vista Plan in View of COVID-19, Says Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury hit out at the government on Thursday, 26 March, over the Rs 20,000 crore Central Vista plan, saying it was “unconscionable” and should be scrapped in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The government last week notified the land-use change of an over-86-acre area in Lutyens' Delhi that currently houses some of the country's landmark buildings such as the Parliament House, Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block and South Block, among others, to expedite the completion of the Rs 20,000-crore Central Vista redevelopment project.