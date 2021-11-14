Scholarship Scam in Bihar: 376 Students Fraudulently Take Money

"Accordingly, we contacted the students who have taken the scholarship. It was also found that the maximum of these students, 137, belong to Darbhanga district. Of them, 14 students appeared before the department and claimed that the fraudulent act was done by the employees of a cyber cafe," Rizwan Ahmed said.



"We have asked them to reverse the amount to the department in 10 days otherwise face legal action," he said.



Hari Narayan Singh, inspector in-charge of the Laheriasarai police station said: "We have registered a named FIR against the students and further investigation is on."