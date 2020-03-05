Won’t Allow Intervention in Mander’s Alleged Hate Speech Case: SC
The Supreme Court on Thursday, 5 March, refused to allow a victim of the recent Delhi violence to intervene in a matter in which the Centre has raised the issue of alleged hate speech by activist Harsh Mander during anti-CAA protests.
Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde and said the riot victim wanted to intervene in the Harsh Mander case, which is scheduled to be heard on Friday, 6 March.
Gonsalves said he had seen the video of the alleged speech by Mander and wanted to place it on record.
When Gonsalves said he had appeared for Mander before the high court in the Delhi violence matter, the bench said, "You can appear for him here also."
The Delhi Police had Wednesday, 4 March, filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court against Mander and sought initiation of contempt proceedings against him for alleged "derogatory remarks" making insinuations against the apex court and its judges.
