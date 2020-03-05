Won’t Allow Intervention in Mander’s Alleged Hate Speech Case: SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 5 March, refused to allow a victim of the recent Delhi violence to intervene in a matter in which the Centre has raised the issue of alleged hate speech by activist Harsh Mander during anti-CAA protests.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde and said the riot victim wanted to intervene in the Harsh Mander case, which is scheduled to be heard on Friday, 6 March.