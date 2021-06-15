SC Shuts Proceedings Against Italian Marines Accused of Murder

A vacation bench of justices Indira Banerjee and MR Shah referred to the international arbitral award and the terms of the agreement between the governments of India and Italy, and said that the case will now be pursued in Italy.

Earlier on Friday, 11 June, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench consisting Justices Indira Banerjee and M R Shah that the Republic of Italy had deposited the compensation of Rs 10 crore as per the bench’s orders.