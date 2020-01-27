SC Seeks Centre’s Response on Plea Against 2019 Transgender Law

The Supreme Court Monday, 27 January sought the Centre's response on a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the 2019 law on the protection of rights of transgender people on the ground that it restricts their right to self-identification.

A Bench, comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, issued notice to the Ministry of Social Justice on the PIL filed by Swati Bidhan Baruah, an activist who is transgender.

The plea has sought that the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 be declared unconstitutional saying it restricts the right of such persons to self-identify their gender by subjecting it to certification from the State.

The issue of protection of rights of transgender people had also cropped up when the apex court was hearing the matter relating to NRC in Assam when the association had sought a chance for them to file the forms.