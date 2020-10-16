SC Refuses to Entertain Plea for Removal of Thackeray Govt in Maha

The Supreme Court on Friday, 16 October, dismissed a plea seeking direction to remove the Uddhav Thackeray-led government from Maharashtra and impose President's Rule in the state, news agency ANI reported.

A bench of the SC led by by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde declined to entertain the petition which attempted to highlight instances of misgovernance in Maharashtra.

The CJI reportedly pointed out that all the instances mentioned by the petitioner were pertaining to Mumbai and that Maharashtra was much bigger. “Thank you, we are not inclined to entertain,” he said, according to Bar & Bench.