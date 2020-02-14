SC Completely Lifts Ban on Construction Activities in Delhi-NCR

On 9 December, SC lifted the ban partially and allowed construction activities between 6 am and 6 pm, after the Central Pollution Control Board had said that air quality index (AQI) level was not severe at that time.

On Friday, the matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta.

Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, assisting the court as an amicus curiae in the pollution matter, told the bench that ban should be completely lifted as it has served its purpose.

The bench, which was hearing an application filed by the India Trade Promotion Organisation, lifted the ban which paved way for construction activity during the night time in Delhi-NCR.