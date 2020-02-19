SC-Appointed Lawyers Reach Shaheen Bagh, Meet Protesters
A three-member team appointed by the Supreme Court and headed by senior advocate Sanjay Hegde are meeting the anti-CAA protesters at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday, 19 February.
This comes two days after the apex court asked Hedge and advocate Sadhana Ramachandran to meet the protesters at the site and discuss moving the protest to an alternative site where no public place would be blocked. The two lawyers were told that they could take the help of former Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah.
The matter is posted for the hearing next on 24 February.
“The SC’s decision is welcome and we fully accept it. We will be happy to meet the mediators who have been appointed by the apex court. I don't know if the protesters would agree to move,” said Ritu Khosla from the Shaheen Bagh Co-ordination Committee.
Hundreds of people, especially women, have been camping at Shaheen Bagh for over two months in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, blocking an arterial road due to which the city has been facing traffic congestions.
Small But Important Victory: Men at Shaheen Bagh
“We are happy that at least the SC thought that there should be a dialogue because the government has been avoiding a dialogue. The government may think that removal of the protest point is their victory but the victory is ours because now we will directly talk and bring a solution in rolling back the CAA,” said Azim Khan, a resident and shopkeeper at Shaheen Bagh.
Amit Malviya, BJP Information & Technology Head posted a video on Twitter on Wednesday, alleging that civil rights activist Teesta Setalvad is tutoring protesters on questions to be asked to SC-appointed interlocutors on Wednesday evening.
The Shaheen Bagh protesters had marched towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence on 16 February seeking to talk to him about the amended citizenship law. They were stopped by Delhi Police mid-way. The march had included senior citizen women, popularly known as the ‘Dabangg Dadis’ of Shaheen Bagh.
“We started our protest on 15 December when the students at Jamia Millia Islamia were beaten up miserably by the police. We won’t be too happy to move but since it is the court’s decision, we will accept it with full respect,” said Shaheeda Khan, a resident of Batla House.
“However, moving the point of protest won’t be a decision accepted by all,” she added.