SC-Appointed Lawyers Reach Shaheen Bagh, Meet Protesters

A three-member team appointed by the Supreme Court and headed by senior advocate Sanjay Hegde are meeting the anti-CAA protesters at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday, 19 February.

This comes two days after the apex court asked Hedge and advocate Sadhana Ramachandran to meet the protesters at the site and discuss moving the protest to an alternative site where no public place would be blocked. The two lawyers were told that they could take the help of former Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah.