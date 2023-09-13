'Feel Crippled': Satara Riots Victim Leaves Behind Pregnant Wife, Parents, Debt

Hardworking, bright, religious — Nurul Hasan Shikalgar (32) who died in communal clashes in the Pusesavali village of Maharashtra's Satara on Sunday, 10 September, is fondly remembered by those close to him.
As several businesses and internet services remained shut across the district for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, the family of Nurul Hasan — old parents and a wife six months pregnant — continues to be in shock.
A pattern that is seen in several communal incidents in the state in the recent past, the clashes in Satara, too, were triggered by an objectionable social media post.
The local authorities suspended the internet, locked down the village, and suspended all services in order to control the situation.
As the village drags itself back to normalcy, the family of Nurul Hasan, however, now feels "crippled forever."
Pregnant Wife, Old Parents, Loans: What Nurul Hasan Left Behind
Nurul Hasan's father Liyaqat Shikalgar, a teacher in a local Urdu school, is still too shocked to speak. Nurul's mother is a retired government hospital nurse.
Nurul Hasan got married Ayesha on 20 November last year.
"My daughter-in-law is five months pregnant with their first child and she still refuses to eat. Our life is destroyed. He was our only child. My wife and I are old. We feel crippled now," Liyaqat told The Quint over the phone as he broke down.
An engineering graduate, Nurul Hasan had recently started a business to rent out bulldozers and other equipment required for construction purposes.
On Sunday, he went to the local mosque to pray around 8:30 pm, something he did every day for the past 15 years. The mosque was allegedly attacked by a mob soon after.
Local community leader Siraj recalled events from that day.
"The village has been tense for the past 15-20 days over alleged objectionable posts. Another post went viral on Sunday, following which members of the other community attacked our locality, burnt shops and vehicles, and attacked the mosque. Nurul Hasan was inside the mosque too. There is no clarity as to how he was attacked but he died of an injury to the head," Siraj said.
At least 10 people were injured in the attack on the mosque, including Nurul Hasan, who were taken to the hospital after the attack by the police.
"Their son cannot come back. He had taken loans for the new business and to buy the bulldozers. Now, they will all fall on the shoulders of the two old parents and his pregnant wife," Siraj said, indicating the troubles that have befallen the family.
Pusesavali Cripples to Normalcy
Internet services remained suspended and businesses stayed shut in the district for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, continuing to halt the economic activities in the region.
"The authorities have said that it's safe to restart businesses and open shops but many are still staying at home out of fear," Siraj said.
While police deployment continued across the district as a precautionary measure on Tuesday, the police said that internet services will be restored only after reviewing the situation.
"A senior Satara police officer told The Quint: "There are three cases registered so far - one on the social media post, one on the attacks, and another on attacks on police officials. There were 20 people taken into custody on the first day and we have officially arrested 19 people so far. But more suspects are being taken into custody every day."
Those arrested have been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC):
302 (punishment for murder)
307 (attempt to murder)
324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means)
141 (unlawful assembly)
143 (punishment for unlawful assembly)
147 (punishment for rioting)
148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon)
149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object)
427 (mischief causing damage)
435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage)
449 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with death)
450 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment for life)
In an attempt to restore peace, the Satara police on Tuesday launched a community-based social media monitoring mechanism comprising of local residents from across communities under 31 police stations. The goal of the mechanism is to help police monitor the social media sphere in order to prevent any untoward incident stemming out of objectionable posts or comments on social media platforms.
