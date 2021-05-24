20-Year-Old Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Theft in Delhi
An FIR was registered for murder and the accused who have been arrested have been identified as Amit and Videsh.
A 20-year-old man was beaten to death by men in Delhi’s Swaroop Vihar on the intervening night of 22 and 23 May and the two accused in the case have been arrested.
The victim, who has been identified as Sarfaraz, was reportedly found walking around in the area at night when some residents took him to a factory, according to a report in The Indian Express. The report states, referring to information from police officials, that the victim was tied to a heavy machine in the factory and then thrashed with sticks.
He was found dead around 5:00 am on Sunday, 24 May.
A senior police officer told the newspaper, “Sarfaraz’s brother told us he was beaten to death over suspicion of theft. Locals in the area claim he was found in the area late at night. Three-four men picked him up and thrashed him.”
An FIR was registered under Section 302 of the IPC and the accused who have been arrested have been identified as Amit and Videsh.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.