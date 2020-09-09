Sanjay Raut Promoted: The Man Leading Sena Charge Against Kangana

Raut can arguably be credited with keeping the 'moden pan, vaaknar nahi...' or the 'would rather break than bend' image of the Sena intact, even as the party has seen a transition from its extreme right-wing and conservative politics to a more passive, sober and governance-oriented avatar in the past few years.

Amid the deadlock over government formation in Maharashtra after the state elections last year, one might have expected Thackeray to make statements over the party's stand on the issue.

But it was Sanjay Raut all over the media – holding meetings with Sharad Pawar, greeting the governor, reiterating the so-claimed power share demand with the BJP, and being the voice of 'Matoshree' that could be heard in Delhi.