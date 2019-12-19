Sana Refers To ‘Fascist Regime’, Dad Sourav Says ‘She's Too Young’

The following is what had Sana reportedly posted as an Instagram story:

“Every fascist regime needs communities and groups it can demonize in order to thrive. It starts with one group or two. But it never ends there. A movement built on hate can only sustain itself by continually creating fear and strife. Those of us today who feel secure because we are not Muslims or Christians are living in a fool’s paradise.

The Sangh is already targeting the Leftist historians and “Westernized” youth. Tomorrow it will turn its hate on women who wear skirts, people who eat meat, drink liquor, watch foreign films, don’t go on annual pilgrimages to temples, use toothpaste instead of danth manjan, prefer allopathic doctors to vaids, kiss or shake hands in greeting instead of shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. No one is safe. We must realize this if we hope to keep India alive.”

- Resharing an excerpt from the ‘The End of India’ (published in 2003) by Khushwant Singh.