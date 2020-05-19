Samajwadi Party leader Chhotelal Diwakar and his son, Sunil Diwakar, were shot dead in broad daylight in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, 19 May. The murder was apparently a fallout of a dispute over laying a road under MGNREGA, reported news agency IANS.Chhotelal Diwakar had reportedly contested the 2017 Assembly elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket and is the husband of the local village pradhan.According to IANS, his family members said Diwakar and his son had gone for a walk in the fields when the assailants came on a motorbike and after a brief altercation, shot them dead. They fled on foot, leaving their motorbike behind.In a video of the incident that has surfaced on social media, two men can be seen holding rifles, while an argument is underway.According to NDTV, the rifle-wielding men were angry over the road in question infringing on their fields.A large number of SP workers reportedly reached the village soon after the news of the double murder spread.Superintendent of Police, Sambhal, Yamuna Prasad also reached the village soon after the incident and said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an FIR is being registered. “Three teams have been formed, some people have been detained and the probe is underway,” he was quoted by ANI as saying.(With inputs from IANS, NDTV and ANI.)‘Voice of Poor’: UP Journalist Rizvana Kills Self, SP Leader Held We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.