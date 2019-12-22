Sahitya Akademi Winner G Nanjundan Found Dead in Bengaluru House

Eminent translator and Sahitya Akademi award winner Dr G Nanjundan was found dead at his residence here on Saturday, police said.

Police said they suspect the 58-year old Nanjundan died of cardiac arrest around four days ago and his decomposed body was found in his apartment at Nagadevanahalli Dr Nanjundan earned recognition for translating more than a dozen books from Kannada to Tamil.

They included Jnanpith award winner U R Ananthamurthy's 'Bhava' and 'Avasthe'.