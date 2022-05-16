'Saffron Will Rule in Hindustan': Devendra Fadnavis Attacks AIMIM Chief Owaisi

Attacking the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his visit to Mughal ruler Aurangzeb's tomb, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, 15 May, said,"Listen to me Owaisi, even a dog will not pee on the identity of Aurangzeb. Saffron will rule in Hindustan," news agency ANI reported.

The leader, in presence of other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, was attending the Mahasankalp Sabha in Mumbai.