Sable Sets National Record, Misses Final in 3,000 m Steeplechase

India's Avinash Sable set a new national record in men's 3,000 m steeplechase heats but could not manage to reach the final as the Athletics events in Tokyo Olympics started today.

Running the second heat, Sable, who hails from Beed district of Maharashtra, clocked 8 minutes, 18.12 seconds to finish seventh as the top three from the three heats and the next six fastest qualified for the final.