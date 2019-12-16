Kerala’s Ruling & Oppn Fronts Hold Joint Protest Against CAA

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala began a joint "satyagraha" in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, 16 December to protest against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

State ministers, LDF leaders, Congress led United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders are among those taking part in the three-hour long protest at the Martyr's column which began at 10 am.