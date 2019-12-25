Rs 500 Fine for Fancy and False License Plates in Karnataka

Authorities in Karnataka, including Bengaluru, will start a drive against vehicle owners who use faulty, fancy and illegal number plates. Those using illegal government emblems and logos will also face the same fate starting from Saturday.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, N Shivkumar, Commissioner for Transport and Road Safety, said the department will take strict action following the Central Motor Vehicles (CMV) rules. He said usage of government symbols and emblems without proper authorisation will also attract action from the department following the Emblems and Names (Prevention of improper Use) Act 1950.

This enforcement will be carried out by a joint team of Transport Department officials and Karnataka Police, he said. He warned that starting from Saturday, those found to use improper number plates will be fined Rs 500 and the faulty numbers will be removed by the officials.