Rs 5 Lakh Insurance on Deposits to Bank Customers Within 90 Days of Moratorium

In a bid to support the distressed customers of banks that collapse or are duped by financial frauds, the Centre on Wednesday, 28 July, cleared amendments in the Deposit Insurance Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) Act to provide the depositors an insurance of Rs 5 lakh within 90 days after the bank is placed under moratorium by the RBI.

"Deposit Insurance Credit Guarantee Corporation was created in case people faced difficulties after RBI imposes moratoriums on banks. Today's Cabinet meeting has decided that within 90 days, depositors will receive Rs 5 lakhs of their money," Union Minister Anurag Thakur said in a press briefing.