BJP Flag Over National Flag on Ex-UP CM's Body Triggers Row

A photograph of the BJP flag placed over the Tricolour on the mortal remains of late Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh has kicked up a controversy on social media.

The photo, tweeted by the BJP, shows the body draped by the national flag, but half of it was seen to be covered up by the party flag.



The party flag was placed on Singh's body over the national flag by BJP President JP Nadda and state BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ghanshyam Tiwari criticised the BJP on the issue.