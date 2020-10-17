7 Killed, over 30 Injured in Road Mishap in UP’s Pilibhit

Seven persons were killed and more than 30 others injured when a bus collided with a van in Pilibhit district’s Puranpur area in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday, 17 October.

"The roadways bus was heading to Pilibhit from Lucknow while the van was proceeding from Puranpur when the two collided on the Puranpur-Khutar highway. The bus overturned in the fields, due to which seven persons were killed, Superintendent of Police (SP) Jai Prakash told the media.