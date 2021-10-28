Retired DU Professor Couple Hangs Themselves at Residence in Delhi’s Govindpuri
A retired Delhi University professor couple allegedly killed themselves in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area on Wednesday, 27 October.
The police said that 74-year-old Rakesh Kumar Jain and his 69-year-old wife Usha Rakesh Kumar Jain were found hanging in their residence in Kalkaji Extension in Govindpuri.
Like every day their caretaker Ajit visited their house at around 2:30 pm and rang the bell several times but no one responded from inside, the police said.
The couple’s daughter Ankita arrived there after she was informed of the same through telephone.
On breaking the lock of the house, Ankita found the bodies of her mother and father.
A call was then made to the Govindpuri police station at 3:45 pm. After police inspection of the place, two separate suicide notes were found on table.
According to the police, the elderly couple had met with an accident while going to Gonda in Uttar Pradesh last year. While Rakesh Jain was injured in the spinal cord, his wife had multiple fractures, news agency PTI reported.
The suicide notes mentioned the reason of suicide as them being fed up of their bedridden lives due to multiple fractures after accident.
(With inputs from PTI.)
