5 Storey Building Tilts in North Bengaluru; Residents Rush Out

Around 30 working professionals in Kempapura in north Bengaluru had a narrow escape on Thursday, 6 February, when the building they were living in suddenly began to shake and then tilted.

The incident took place at Hebbal-Kempapura’s G Ramaiah Layout at around 7.30 am, according to officials, and the residents ran out to save themselves. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident, as the building did not fall. The building continues to stand at a dangerous angle.