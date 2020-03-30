Struggling to Get Tested for COVID-19: Doctor Tweets to Punjab CM

A 26-year-old resident doctor of a hospital claimed on Sunday, 29 March, that she is struggling since three days for a COVID-19 test but was declined because she was asymptomatic.

Talking to media, Pariminder Kaur said her condition is not good as she is suffering from high fever, chest pain, cough, dizziness, and symptoms related to COVID-19.

She said she had requested the authorities at Guru Nanak Dev Medical College and Hospital for a COVID-19 test but they declined, saying "we should wait for some time more".