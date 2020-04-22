Arnab Goswami Has Gone Insane: Cong After ‘Attack’ on Sonia Gandhi
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress General Secretary Mukul Wasnik are among the Congress leaders who have slammed Republic TV anchor Arnab Goswami, for his comments on a recently aired programme on the Palghar lynchings.
“He has gone insane and crossed all limits, he should be ashamed of himself. I must ask the Editors Guild – isn’t this (an) all time low for journalism? Rajeev Chandrasekhar must sack him immediately,” Ashok Gehlot wrote on Twitter.
What Did Goswami Say?
During a studio debate, Goswami raked controversy for his remarks on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.
“In India, being a Hindu and wearing the orange colour has become a sin. I ask that if a maulvi had been killed, would people be silent? Would Sonia Gandhi, who hails from Italy, be quite? Today, she is silent... I think she is happy in her heart that saints are being attacked in a state where she has formed the government. She will send a report to Italy saying that 'Where I formed government, I am getting saints killed,’” Goswami had said.
‘He is Dismantling Communal Harmony’: Cong Leaders React
Chhattisgarh CM Baghel wrote on Twitter: “There is no dignity towards any person or the language. This malicious attempt to incite communal violence is a cognizable, criminal and a punishable offence.”
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh, meanwhile, said that his comments were ‘unacceptable.’
Satej D Patil, minister of state for home, housing, transport, information technology and parliamentary affairs in the government of Maharashtra tweeted saying that, ‘Strict action will be taken.’
While general secretary of the Indian National Congress, Mukul Wasnik, said that journalists should come out and disown him.
Whereas Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera asserted that Goswami is in need of ‘urgent treatment.’
