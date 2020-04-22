Arnab Goswami Has Gone Insane: Cong After ‘Attack’ on Sonia Gandhi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Congress General Secretary Mukul Wasnik are among the Congress leaders who have slammed Republic TV anchor Arnab Goswami, for his comments on a recently aired programme on the Palghar lynchings.

“He has gone insane and crossed all limits, he should be ashamed of himself. I must ask the Editors Guild – isn’t this (an) all time low for journalism? Rajeev Chandrasekhar must sack him immediately,” Ashok Gehlot wrote on Twitter.